Duduzane Zuma in court.

The trial of Duduzane Zuma, the son of former president Jacob Zuma, was postponed on Wednesday due to a problem with the court recording machines. State prosecutor Yusuf Baba said evidence had to be cut short owing to the problem, adding: “The magistrate orders proceedings be postponed until 08.30 on Thursday (today).”

Zuma was initially charged with two counts of culpable homicide after a 2014 car accident that resulted in the deaths of Phumzile Dube and Nanki Jeanette Mashaba.

Dube died after Zuma’s Porsche crashed into a minibus taxi on the M1 in Joburg. Mashaba died in hospital. However, the court withdrew one of the charges after it was found that Mashaba had another pre-existing medical condition.

Duduzane Zuma with the Black First Land First's Lindsay Maasdorp. The BLF has been supporting Zuma since the trial started.

In March, the court rejected Zuma’s application to have the culpable homicide case against him discharged.

Zuma told the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday during cross examination that the crash had been a traumatic experience for everyone and that he was fortunate he survived it. “It does have an effect on me.”

He added that he did not want to play a blame game and took responsibility. “I do sympathise with anyone who has been affected,” he said.

Zuma said at the time of the accident, it was raining heavily and he had been driving in the fast lane and “before I knew it the car had lost control” and “as the vehicle hit the water I lost control of the steering mechanism; it just went out of control.”

Before Baba was finished with his cross examination, he noticed that the recorder was not recording. The court took a short break to attend to the machines, but after an hour the matter was adjourned.

Zuma has pleaded not guilty to culpable homicide as well as reckless and negligent driving. - African News Agency (ANA)