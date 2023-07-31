Deadly Fleurhof fire is said to have been started by a fighting couple

Johannesburg - One person died and about 100 others were left homeless after a shack fire at an informal settlement in Fleurhof, Joburg. Over 40 shacks were destroyed by the fire. Although the cause of the fire is still being looked into, rumours suggest that it may have been started by a fight between a couple or an unattended candle.

The people have lost all of their possessions, and it is now unknown where they will be housed until their homes can be rebuilt. Church and community leaders flocked to the scene to provide aid to the victims. According to a local church leader, they decided it would be helpful to provide warm meals and temporary shelter in the shape of a church tent for those affected by fires.

“We intend to allow some of the victims’ temporary accommodation until a solution is found to the problem. We intend to provide them with warm meals. We are appealing to people to donate what they can,” said a church leader. He said that, as a community, they don't need to wait for the government to assist the victims. “We heard speculations that a couple fought, and one of them was intending to burn the other one inside a shack, so that's when the fire started. I received a call around 3am, and we came here running to assist; unfortunately, the fire was raging too strongly for us to put out,” he said.

City of Joburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said a call concerning multiple shacks on fire at Fleurhof Informal Settlement was sent to the Emergency Management Services just before 3am yesterday. She said when two fire engines and a water tanker were dispatched to the scene, the shacks were already engulfed in flames. Radebe-Kgiba said Fire Safety is conducting preliminary investigations to determine the cause and where the fire started.