The SA Deaf Sports Federation will participate in this month's Arnold Classic Africa for the first time.

In sport, hearing loss creates disadvantages that are not as obvious as others, meaning deaf athletes experience difficulties because their needs are easily overlooked or forgotten. Deaf athletes benefit from adaptations specific to their needs, such as flashing light systems instead of starting guns or buzzers, and having officials employ hand signals and flags instead of whistles. Full access to communication is also a critical factor in the success of any athlete.

In deaf sports, all needs are met and all participants have full access to communication. South African deaf sport provides opportunities for athletes with hearing loss to compete among their peers at recreational, amateur or master levels. Additionally, there are athletes who find deaf sport events to be the first or only opportunity to interact with other deaf people.

The shared interest in sports brings together all kinds of deaf, hard-of-hearing or hearing impaired people, and creates new opportunities for friendship and networking within the greater deaf and hard-of-hearing community. Playing among peers fosters a sense of solidarity and a feeling of camaraderie that is priceless.

Julius Maxajwe, who has been the president of the SA Deaf Sports Federation (DSF) for eight years, said: “We are not really sure what to expect, as this will be our first time participating, but we will be showcasing the talent that athletes with deafness possess, and hope to catch the eyes of donors.”

DFS will participate in this year’s Arnold Classic Africa, which gets under way this month.

The need for sign language interpreters when participating in mainstream sport has been one of the major challenges deaf people face because getting a sign language interpreter is expensive for the federations.

As a group, Maxajwe said, deaf people do not fit into either the able-bodied or disabled categories. It has been the oft-repeated experience of the deaf sporting community that their unique needs are lost when they are lumped into either category. Their limits are not physical - rather, they are outside of them in the social realm of communication. Among hearing people, whether able-bodied or disabled, deaf people are almost always excluded, invisible and underserved.

“With all the challenges deaf people face, they have no limits. This is why we have our own competitions, where everyone uses sign language to communicate, where there are no restrictions.

“Our codes are not different from those of the able-bodied/hearing athletes - the only difference is in the playing field, where we use hand and flag signals as whistles. Eyes play a prominent role as these athletes cannot hear. We do not receive the same support as other disability groups in terms of resources, whether financial or otherwise,” said Maxajwe.

As this is its first participation in the Arnold Classic Africa, the DSF is starting small, with only table tennis players participating, and talented athletes from deaf schools.

Maxajwe said the Classic would give them a chance to get recognition and publicity for deaf sport.

Arnold Classic Africa was started four years ago by South African bodybuilding and sports enthusiasts who collaborated to make the event a reality on the African continent.

They have since partnered with the Gauteng government, the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee, the City of Joburg, Crawford College and Gentle Giant Promotions.