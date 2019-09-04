Fortune Madlala is a professional South African Sign Language Interpreter and the Founder and CEO of Forch Communications

While the focus for the month of September is primarily on heritage and culture, Fortune Madlala wants people to acknowledge the needs of the deaf community as well. Deaf Awareness takes place this month and the sign language interpreter has stressed the need to treat it with the importance it deserves.

“Deafness is something that can happen to anyone at any age and at any time. That’s why it is something we should all be aware of.”

Madlala, who founded the company Forch Communications, said the profession was seen as a help service.

“An interpreter is someone who has studied for this profession, just like an Afrikaans teacher learns the language and studies teaching. Many people fail to understand this. They see us as helpers and most of the time we are an afterthought. And that is a barrier to the deaf community because in most cases it is a challenge to find an interpreter. From an interview to going to the bank, knowing the skill and the language is important.”

She said the community has been lobbying for sign language to become the 12th official language.

“It is not that it is not recognised at all. It is recognised in a few fields including the UN Convention on the rights of persons with disabilities which South Africa ratified in 2007 but when it comes to complying not a lot of companies are ratifying it. We feel that we are neglected.”

While Madlala works in the media space, she said not all programmes are accessible to the deaf.

“Hearing people get to choose for the deaf when to tune in because there is access for them on some platforms. If we had more interpreters there would be more effort and consideration taken.”

She added that simple things like ordering food and waiting to ‘hear’ the order or getting out of a taxi was a task for the deaf who have to rely on people for help

“Awareness is so important. Sign language is there and we know the day to day challenges the deaf face.”

Madlala said the work that government was doing at the moment was not enough.

“I don’t think it can ever be enough until we get full access. They say South Africa is for all who live in it and if as a whole we ratify that convention then all stakeholders, private and public, should abide by it. Once the language is recognised as an official language, there will be a gap to fill interpreters as a profession. Interpreters need to be everywhere you go- in airports, in service stations.

The first point of reference of any department you go to should have someone who can communicate in an official language and in sign language.”

Madlala added that the courts placed interpreters on a need to use basis.

“I can be hired as an interpreter and find deaf people only come a few times in the week or three times in a month and then the question asked is what do you do for the rest of the month. That marginalises us because we have broader skills. It is like they look for excuses instead of trying to find solutions.”

She said there was still so much to do.

“It is met with a lot of discrimination. I hope this awareness is not just in September. Awareness starts from local communities with people who hide their children because they are deaf and the lack of understanding.

It should be an everyday awareness. Deaf people have capabilities as well and should be allowed reasonable accommodation within workplaces.”