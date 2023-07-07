Death scene at informal settlement shocks premier

Johannesburg - Tributes continue to pour in after 17 people died after inhaling nitrate oxide gas at the Angelo Informal Settlement in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni. The deaths are believed to be linked to illegal mining.

Authorities confirmed that 11 people were admitted to the hospital, the youngest being 2 months old, and one is in a critical condition. Fernando Chiure said he was lucky to be alive; he was the only one present who survived, and he watched his brothers and sisters perish in front of his eyes. He said that of the seven people who died in the yard, four were family members. "As you know, it gets cold in the evening. We made a fire and were sitting outside with one of my brothers. All of a sudden, we smelled a scent that was unusual, as if it were gas. My brother’s son went out to spill water he used after bathing; he dropped and died on the spot. The smell was very strong. My brother and I tried to lift his son, but he too fell down and died," said Chiure.

The mother of one of the deceased, Judith Manyisa, said her 19-year-old son, her 20-year-old daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren died. Manyisa said she was called to witness the tragic incident by neighbours since she lived nearby. "The gas smell was still strong. I wet a cloth, entered the shack, and discovered that my children and their children had passed away. I need assistance so that I can bury my children in Mozambique," said Manyisa.

South Africa – Boksburg- Zamazama gas deaths – 06 July 2023. Seventeen people dies as a gas tank leaked a toxic substance at Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg on Thursday. Pollice remove the tools used for the mining. Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency (ANA) She said they had noticed that the occupants from across the yard were illegal miners last year, but the people who lived there before were not involved in any illegal activities. "We don’t want zama-zamas who are from Lesotho and Zimbabwe. Now look, our families have died, and as we speak I no longer have a child. My son was my everything; he was like my mother or my husband, he took care of us, he was a breadwinner," she said. Illegal mining has brought enormous and devastating challenges to maintaining the rule of law in Gauteng, according to the provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety, which has called for the total eradication of illegal mining, which amounts to economic sabotage.

Visiting the scene yesterday, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the police needed to fight power with power. Lesufi said the community had called for the army to fight illegal mining in the informal settlement. "The community is calling for an army; we have called for the army at one stage as a province. But the process of deploying the army is highly regulated. The president must consult a gazette and participate in many processes involving Parliament and legislatures. Even when they are deployed, they need to give support to the SAPS. We really feel that we need a combination of many things," said Lesufi. He added: "The call for the army is correct; we support that. I really believe we need to strengthen the firepower of our police force. In certain instances, the police must be given the necessary powers to protect society and not be constrained by certain limitations within our legislation.“