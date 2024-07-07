Deaths of soldiers to be probed

An inquest has been opened by the South African Police Service following the death of four members of the South Africa National Defence (SANDF), who were on duty as part of Operation Vala Umgodi – an operation that deals with illegal mining activities, in Orkney, North West, on Saturday. The members were deployed on a 24-hour shift at Shaft 3, a dormant mining shaft situated in Orkney, North West, near the disused Harry Oppenheimer Stadium which has been a hot spot for illegal mining.

SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said the deceased members were found inside a container structure which was used as a guard house for those on 24 hours duty on the morning of Saturday (July 6) 2024. The grim discovery was made upon opening the doors of the container. He said police were called in and upon inspection of the scene all four had died, with their rifles on them and their personal items still with them. “The district surgeon was called to the scene and examined the bodies and confirmed no injuries. A team from the Pretoria FSL Chemistry Unit, also attended the scene and preliminary findings are that the death of the members could have been caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, from a possible fire made by the members during the cold night inside the container structure,” Dlamini said.

He said the bodies were transported to the Klerksdorp state mortuary for further investigation and a post-mortem. The names of the deceased will be announced once the families have been informed and all processes and formalities have been completed, followed by the announcement of the funeral arrangements. Meanwhile, Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga attended the funeral service of the late Captain Lucky Maringa.

Both Captain Maringa and Captain Rebaone Kgopane lost their lives when rebels attacked one of the bases of SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) on June 25. At the same time, the funeral service of Kgopane took place in Taung, in the North West. Barely a month ago, the country buried another soldier Sgt Mbulelo David Ngubane who also perished under similar circumstances, in the DRC.

“… As we unite in grief again, we do so truly proud to celebrate the glorious life of this distinguished soldier and loyal servant of the people of South Africa, Maringa. “I cannot, even as a minister, in anything I say today diminish the impact of losing soldiers all at once. We still cannot help ask why. Why do we have to lose such good men? Part of the answer is only good men like those who volunteer to serve and defend their country. We are not alone in mere personal grief, or our desire to honour the fallen,” she said. The presence of the SANDF officers at the funeral was to acknowledge the sacrifice and the bravery of Maringa.

“The death of Maringa and all other SANDF officers who are deployed in conflict areas on the continent cannot be in vain. It is in fact a much clearer indication that efforts to realise a peaceful Africa and the world must be accelerated. In support of government policy positions, South Africa has participated in more that 15 Peace Missions since 1994,” added Motshekga. “South Africa is an integral part of these. It includes the United Nations and African Union missions, inter alia Lesotho, Burundi, Ivory Coast, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Sudan, the Comoros and Liberia. “South Africa recognises that its security, prosperity and sustainability and that of the rest of the African continent are inextricably connected.