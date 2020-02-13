Msomi did not appear at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday when he was expected to be sentenced for stealing R8m from the Living Legends Legacy Programme (LLLP), where he was the trustee.
Msomi was found guilty on 61 counts of theft in October after a case was opened by the trustees, who discovered millions of rand missing from the bank account. The transactions occurred between September and October 2018.
Prosecutor Frans Mhlongo revealed on Wednesday in court that Msomi's ill health had again prevented the renowned performer from appearing for his sentencing.
The matter was postponed to later this month in order for medical records to be presented in court as to whether Msomi would be required to make an appearance again.