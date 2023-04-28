Deep London talks about his latest offering, ‘Ithuba’

Johannesburg - Renowned musician and producer Deep London, real name Lita Kupelo, speaks about his latest song, iThuba, that takes his fans on a love train. Kupela, who has a record of chart-topping music, explains what the song is about, revealing that it tells a tale about two people who are in love.

"Ithuba is a song that talks about two people who are in love, and it happens that they are both busy; the other partner moved to another city, and there’s a communication breakdown, so the lady is asking the guy if he got someone else because he’s not calling, and then at some point they reunite. Working with Nkosazana Daughter is such a pleasure, and she’s a good songwriter. "The song is about love, and it tells a story about lovers, and it emphasises that people must not give up on love. They must give each other second chances. And know that love is a beautiful thing," he says. Asked what motivates his music, he answers: "My journey and my background are the only things that keep me going."

The East London-born star, who features Nkosana Daughter on iThuba, also revealed that he is set to release his highly anticipated album on April 28. "Yes, I am working on my album that will drop on the 28th of April," he says. Locally inspired by Zonke Dikana and Black Coffee, he said he would like to work with internationally acclaimed artists such as Burna Boy and Beyoncé on the piano beat and take a step that was never taken before.

"I would like to work with Burna Boy and maybe have Beyoncé on the piano beat. Something that was never done," says Kupelo. He further spoke about how he deals with challenges in the entertainment industry. "There are a lot of disappointments and good things. But like any other artist, I am still learning the game, and I don’t blame the hardships that I faced because I had to pay school fees in the industry. I just keep calm and let time deal with everything because you cannot run against time. I believe so," he says.