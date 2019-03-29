The R84 million fraud case involving high-ranking cops, including former national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, took a twist as the defence failed to block the postponement. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The R84 million fraud case involving high-ranking cops, including former national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, took a twist as the defence failed to block the postponement and striking the matter off the roll. The matter has been remanded to December for further investigations.

Phahlane, former Gauteng Commissioner Deliwe De Lange and four other senior cops at both provincial and national level, appeared in the Joburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday, where they claimed that further delays to this case would be "prejudicial" to the accused and violate their constitutional rights.

They are charged with fraud and forgery.

The other accused are Lieutenant-General Ramahlapi Mokwena, the national divisional commissioner in charge of supply chain management; Brigadier James Ramajalune, who is stationed in Mokwena's office; Brigadier Nombhuruza Napo; Gauteng deputy police commissioner; and Ravichandran Pillay, head of supply chain at a national level.

The case relates to a tender which was to procure and install, among other things, blue lights, sirens and radio equipment in SAPS vehicles.

This comes as Phahlane's attorney Piet Du Plessis contended in a submission to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shamila Batohi that charges against his client should be dropped as the arrest was unlawful.

Du Plessis said in the submission to Batohi that the affidavit which was used to gain the warrant of arrest -- which was authored by Warrant Officer Temane Binang from Independent Police Investigative Directive (Ipid) -- did not implicate Phahlane at all.

Accused number 1 is Vimpie Manthata, who owns Instrumentation Traffic Law Enforcement -- the company which is alleged to have illegally benefited to the tune of R84m. Manthata was not in court on Friday, with his attorney telling the court that his client was booked off sick by the doctor.

The State claims that Instrumentation, which is listed as the eighth accused, received the tender in 2016, and owner Manthata allegedly supplied fraudulent tax clearance certificates prior to winning the bid.

Advocate Richard Chabalala, the prosecutor, applied for an up to six-month postponement in the matter as Warrant Officer Binang was still finalising investigations for the case.

Reading out Binang's affidavit in court, Chabalala said the investigating had to check the 1 550 vehicles, which were fitted with the new equipment in Gauteng, as there were "strong suspicions" that one car was invoiced more than once.

Binang, in his affidavit read out in court, added: "It is in the public interest that these investigations are done thoroughly."

Although there were fierce objections to the State's postponement application, as well as pleas for the matter to be removed from the roll by the defence attorneys, Magistrate Brian Nemavhidi found that the delays asked for would not be prejudicial to the accused, saying this was a "complex case" which required thorough investigation.

Magistrate Nemavhidi said three factors to consider when refusing a postponement would be the nature of prejudice suffered, the nature of the case and systemic delays.

Magistrate Nemavhidi said investigators had to "analyse the evidence, line it up and trace witnesses" in order to present a complex case to court.

"Therefore, the application of the State is not malicious," the magistrate said.

Meanwhile, Phahlane's attorney Du Plessis told The Star after proceedings adjourned that he was still considering whether or not to appeal the magistrate's ruling.

Du Plessis said he had also received a response from the NPA, which, the lawyer added, said was considering his submissions to withdraw Phahlane from this case.

@khayakoko88

[email protected]

The Star