The late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s son, Zuzifa Buthelezi expressed gratitude to the delegation from Parliament led by Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Ngcakula, who visited the homestead to pay tribute. Buthelezi died on Saturday morning at his home surrounded by his loved ones. His death came two weeks after celebrating his 95th birthday.

At the time of his death, he was still a member of Parliament, which is why MPs came to his home to deliver their condolences to the family. Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo accompanied by the chief whips of the political parties visited the Buthelezi family before the official memorial service which gets under way at Buthelezi Stadium in Ulundi, northern KwaZulu-Natal, today. The memorial service is being hosted by the IFP. Mapisa-Ngcakula shared beautiful words that reflected on Buthelezi as a father.

“Buthelezi was a father to many of us, a veteran of Parliament who taught discipline because Parliament at times is a rowdy place. He was someone who was not afraid to confront you if he thought you had done something completely wrong. He taught us patience,” said Mapisa-Ngcakula. KZN legislature Speaker Nontmbeko Boyce said that as people are aware that the process of the separation of the soul and the body is painful, they came to mourn with the family. “In 2023 as we prepared for the State of The Province Address, I met and interacted with Prince Buthelezi for the first time. He is a patient and humble person, and this is how I am going to remember him,” said Boyce.

Masondo said they converged on the homestead to share in the grief of the loss of Buthelezi. “While we all knew that Buthelezi’s health was deteriorating because of his age, we could not help but continue to hope that he would pull through because of the unifying role he was playing in Parliament because there are many challenges faced by the country,” said Masondo. Prince Zuzifa Buthelezi, who was flanked by his two sisters, Princess Phumzile and Angela, thanked the delegation for their words of comfort and shared some personal stories about his father.

“My father knew how to use a sjambok whenever we got out of line as children. He was a humble human being – when a person of great stature makes you feel that you are more important, that's a mark of great humanity. He was the first to say ‘I am not perfect.’” The MP’s handed flowers and cakes to the family before dashing off to the official memorial service. When the ANC led its delegation to Buthelezi’s home, party deputy president Paul Mashatile said both the ANC and the IFP have a responsibility of fulfilling the wishes of Buthelezi for the two parties to reconcile. He said that before Buthelezi dead he said he wanted his ANC membership back. IFP deputy president Mzamo Buthelezi said the issue of reconciliation is one that they should not take for granted.

“I think that is one part that we should not take for granted, we should all regret, in particular the ANC, that the issue of reconciliation between the two parties didn't happen while Buthelezi was still alive. Buthelezi has said on many platforms that he grew up in the ANC, that is where he cut his teeth and that is where in fact he belongs. He really wanted to see the relations between these two parties improve. The fact is that he has made several pleas, including to President Cyril Ramaphosa, to say what he desired was to see the parties mending their relationship and being able to work together,” said Buthelezi. He said that unfortunately this did not happen, butthat going forward they will try to take forth those discussions so that at least Buthelezi’s wish could be fulfilled. This week when visiting the homestead, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said it is important for organisations founded by black people to remain united because once the founding father passes away, there is usually disintegration.