Delicious Festival Trader Academy assists students to boost their business

Delicious Festival Trader Academy (DFTA), powered by FoodBev Seta and Culture, Arts, Tourism, Hospitality, and Sport Sector Education and Training Authority (Cathsseta), has forged a path for students from within the Townships, Informal Settlements, and Hostels (Tish) sector of Gauteng Province to build prosperous businesses offering life-changing opportunities. The academy, DFTA, has launched its second intake of 50 students for the Cathsseta course.

As the newest group of participants in the 2024 SMME Development Programme, prospective students will be provided with essential resources, learning experiences, and mentorship to assist them in building prosperous enterprises. It is noted that the upcoming six-month course, which will equip students with skills in company development, safety and licensing, and new business growth, among other areas, is a Seta-accredited skills programme. Students who completed the first course left with important insights about branding, compliance, entrepreneurship, and cost control — contributing to a critical foundation for expanding their businesses.

They also acquired significant knowledge and insight into the culinary and hospitality sectors. Last year, the first cohort of 50 SMME entrepreneurs enrolled in a FoodBev Seta-accredited course, where the students also gained unique on-site work experience at the “2023 DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival”. The director of the Cathsseta and Delicious Festival Trader Academy Powered by Foodbev, Jean Huddy, was happy to meet the newest class of participants.

“After our initial induction class, I’m already so impressed by the level of commitment and enthusiasm. The students are embarking on this journey with us, and I look forward to supporting them throughout the programme.” The academy, which was established in August 2023, is a recognised theoretical and practical training curriculum for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMMEs) in the hotel, food, and beverage industries that comes from Tish. Speaking about the programme, the CEO of Cathsseta, Marks Thibela, said: “As Cathsseta, we believe that this programme will make a difference to the livelihoods of the participants because, post-training, some of them will be assisted with start-ups, whereas others who are already entrepreneurs will be assisted through an incubation programme to grow their businesses and make them competitive.”