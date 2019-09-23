The DStv Delicious international food and music festival at Kyalami Grand Prix in Midrand drew colourful crowds. Simphiwe Mbokazi African News Agency(ANA)

You want to get there super early to enjoy a full day of experimental food and drinks. The atmosphere is fresh with the feeling of spring and fun in the air.

From the food stalls available to the interactive marquees, lovers of entertainment can enjoy the music and spend the weekend with friends and family overlooking the Joburg landscape.

Some of the revellers at the DStv Delicious international food and music festival. Simphiwe Mbokazi African News Agency(ANA)

Most people who attended the two-day affair come to enjoy the musical line-up - this year it wasn’t any different, and it wasn’t short of great offerings.

From Shekhinah to Zonke to Bongo Maffin, the line-up had something for everyone.

The food stalls turned it up a notch with everything from gourmet hot dogs to French fries and yummy ice creams.

The kids’ zone was away from the main event, allowing parents to have a full day of fun without worrying about their little ones.

The colourful crowds at the festival. Simphiwe Mbokazi African News Agency(ANA)

While the event itself is a great day out, if you don’t get there early enough you will find yourself parking far from the main entrance.

Corinne Bailey Rae wooed thousands on Saturday, while Raphael Saadiq was sensational on the stage yesterday.

The highlight on Saturday was Kalawa Records’ 25th anniversary celebration that was illuminated by stable big stars such as Thebe, Mafikizolo, Dr Malinga, the unforgettable Trompies and Oskido.

Some of the revellers at the DStv Delicious international food and music festival at Kyalami Grand Prix in Midrand. Simphiwe Mbokazi African News Agency(ANA)

Ten City also had people swaying from side-to-side, singing along to their timeless tunes yesterday.

The festival was a great way to get the spring season started in Joburg.