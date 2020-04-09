Department of Health in North West denies paying Mzwake Mbuli for Covid-19 song

Johannesburg - The North West Department of Health has been forced to deny it paid artist Mzwakhe Mbuli to produce a Covid-19 song in which he mentions the premier and the MEC. This follows Mbuli's recently released song in which he renders a poem, talking about the dangers of the virus, asking people to obey the lockdown regulations and to take care of themselves amid the pandemic. He also mentions the premier of North West Job Mokgoro and MEC of Health Madoda Sambatha. One of the lines goes: "South Africans, heed the clarion call, the leaders have spoken. MEC of Health Madoda Sambatha has spoken. Premier Prof(essor) Job Mokgoro has spoken. Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize has spoken. President Cyril Ramphosa has spoken." North West musicians are said to have been aggrieved, thinking that department had favoured Mbuli in affording him a business deal to produce a coronavirus song while sidelining them. The department's said they had since been been overwhelmed by calls from the artist making those allegations and that they were far from the truth.

"The truth is that the North West MEC for Health Madoda Sambatha recently came across Mr Mzwakhe Mbuli and challenged him to come up with a poem against coronavirus.

"The challenge was never based on any monetary attachment or business deal with the North West Department of Health. The MEC's challenge was only on the basis of having seen other artists elsewhere in the continent of Africa contributing to the fight against coronavirus by using their creative ability without any monetary compensation.

"The only issue raised with Mzwakhe Mbuli was that if such a song was to be produced, then the song should have a message for a united front, awareness and precautionary measures for prevention against the spread of coronavirus.

"The Department therefore wish to emphasise that no payment was done to Mr Mzwakhe Mbuli for the song. It was simply a call by the MEC for Mzwakhe to play a humanitarian role by contributing his creativity for broad societal benefit.

"The song is therefore Mr Mzwakhe Mbuli's sole effort and creativity and the publishing rights thereof are with him. The Department claims no credit for it," the department said.



The Department has also asked other local artists to "emulate Mr Mzwakhe Mbuli by contributing to the fight against coronavirus through their creative abilities and talents.

"The Department of Health however wish to state that the management of local artists lies with the Department of Arts and Culture who are the custodians of the arts industry in the province. Any proposals for artistic creativity towards fighting coronavirus should therefore be directed to them."

The Star