Department of Sport, Arts and Culture launches workshops to educate rookie DJs on financial literacy

The Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation will launch, and host, its first series of workshops that will train and educate rookie DJs about financial literacy across five regions in Gauteng. In a statement on Sunday, the department said that 250 beneficiaries will attend the upcoming workshops and attendees include emerging DJs, performing artists and school groups who are part of the Wednesday League Integrated School Arts Programme.

The department’s spokesperson, Nomazwe Ntlokwana, said that the DJs will not only be taught about financial wellness, but also the business of the arts and the music industry. “We want them – DJs – to know and understand the business of the DJ sector and personal finance management. The programme is aimed at empowering DJs about the business of the arts, and how they must sustain themselves in the creative industry space,” she said. According to the department, the workshop will be attended by accredited financial institutions and industry DJs who will offer critical information and advice that is meant to empower, provide opportunities and cultivate Gauteng’s raw talent in local communities.