Deputy Education minister praises Midrand’s Nizamiye School

Midrand’s Nizamiye School was praised by Deputy Minister of Basic Education Dr Makgabo Reginah Mhaule, who was impressed by how well the school understands that a good education goes far beyond simply teaching numeracy or literacy, but extends towards truly allowing learners to grow and discover their full potential. Mhaule, who visited the school earlier this month, expressed a great deal of approval for the unique education style through which learners are educated at Nizamiye School, where a great deal of emphasis is placed upon matters of social cohesion and the idea of people living together and coexisting in love and harmony despite cultural, ethnic, or religious differences.

Mhaule also expressed how happy she was to see that Nizamiye is collaborating with the Time to Care charity organisation, teaching the importance and allowing students the opportunity early on to get involved in charity work and community initiatives aimed at helping people in need. During her visit, she was given the opportunity to watch a presentation of the collaboration between Time to Care, and the school. She praised the humanitarian work of Time to Care, saying: “Teaching students to help those in need from an early age is a very valuable behaviour. “Our country needs young, dynamic students like you.”

She continued: "We can learn from what you are doing. Because we want to focus on the three-stream model. Our children, as things stand now in South Africa, must pass matric in order to be able to pursue the career of their choice. We are looking at the technical skills, vocational skills, and also schools of specialisation. "While we are in Cape Town, we intend to see your schools in Cape Town. The same goes for Durban. As we move around the whole country and recognise areas to which you may expand, we will recommend this, especially seeing the great work that you do in previously disadvantaged communities." The executive director of Nizamiye School, Ishak Turan, expressed his deep gratitude and honour for the opportunity to host the deputy minister. "Deputy Minister Dr Mhaule congratulated our teachers and students for their success. The minister had a conversation with Grade 11 and 12 students, emphasising that they should continue to work consistently from the first day to achieve their goals," Turan added.