Deputy minister's tweet about flying economy deleted after it badly backfires

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Johannesburg - A picture of a deputy minister flying economy that was posted on Twitter did not go down as well as intended and the department's social media team was forced to delete it. While the intention must have been to show South Africans that Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration Sindisiwe Chikunga was saving taxpayers monies by flying economy, the unexpected backlash led to the post being deleted less than 24 hours after it was posted. The tweet, posted on the department Twitter handle on Monday afternoon showed Chikunga seated in a plane with a few people around her with the caption: "Deputy Minister for the Public Service and Administration @sindichikunga flying economy class in line with new regulations governing travel by Members of the Executive. #BathoPele." However, instead of Tweeps heaping praise on the minister for saving money, all that followed was anger by many people who said they were tired of Members of Parliament posting pictures of themselves flying economy and expecting to be praised for doing the right thing. Another said the minister was not doing anyone a favour, while many others said Chikunga was not different from other minister who had pulled the same stunt before.

One pointed out to her that while she may have flown economy, she used a very expensive car to get to the airport and that vehicle had been paid for by taxpayers as well as for her security guards.

Mam plse don't fool the public. Planes with this seating configuration don't have business class. — Zelda la Grange ©™✌ (@ZeldalaGrangeSA) March 2, 2020

There's nothing praise worthy about their tweet we been flying economy for years...this should have been standard for these mere ministers — Phenyo (@Boteng_22) March 3, 2020 Are we supposed to applaud Government ministers for flying economy? What must happen everytime they post a picture? pic.twitter.com/2uDsEWqeLR — Xolani Ndlovu (@XolanWaleKenhuk) March 3, 2020 Now they have to be applauded for flying economy? Stop posting these embarrassing pictures. We don’t care about this can we see some real work being done by this ministries? Hard earned tax payers money is being wasted just to sit pretty in parliament and in planes. — Tantrums (@TsholoTshols) March 3, 2020

Just a few days ago Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula also posted a picture of himself in a plane with the caption: "Someone tell @tito_mboweni that we are heading his call of Flying Economy. I hope soon we can be offered “Snoek or Sardines” or the green things that grow on his garden, high hopes for many when flying high in the skies."

While some people praised him for that austerity measure, others lambasted him.

Not doing anyone a favour, should fly like this. — Thekelo_🐃Ramatsetse™🇿🇦 (@Thekelo_) February 28, 2020

We all fly economy - why the hell shouldn't you & your fellow Ministers - you are just employees like the rest of us .....not gods. — Don Fraser (@donscot23) February 28, 2020

On February 11, Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni also did the same thing posting a picture of himself with Minister of Communicaton Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams with the caption: "Step by step, changing behavior. Flying economy class from Johannesburg to Cape Town. February 11, 2020. An unimpressed @MsEdKena responed to this writing: I don't even understand why ministers flew business class in the first place... There is nothing to applaud here to which @PhaladiShuping

I agree with you sister. It's like they are expecting an award for flying economy class. They should have been flying economy from start.

Is that Stella? She finished all the department's money at honeymoon, now she can't afford business class — Cash out or wait ? (@IsaacKgafela) February 11, 2020

Nothing to brag about - this should be the ONLY option for Ministers & MP's. — Handri Vorster (@handrivorster) February 12, 2020

The Star