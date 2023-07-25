Deputy President was in one of the vehicles, VIP member reveals

Johannesburg - One of the eight “bluelight brigade” members told the Randburg Magistrates Court that Deputy President Paul Mashatile was in one of the cars when officers brutally assaulted three civilians on the N1 highway in Johannesburg. The incident occurred earlier this month. Mashatile then issued a statement in which he denied being in the convoy, but according to one suspect, he was in one of the cars.

The suspects arrived in court under police guard; all eight were wearing face masks, hoodies and jackets that enabled them to hide their faces from the media. The suspects are Shadrack Kojoana, Johannes Mampuru, Pomso Mofokeng, Harmans Ramokhonami, Phineas Boshielo, Churchill Mkhize, Lesibana Rambau and Moses Tshidada.

Kojoane, who is accused number one, said their action was not assault but acting on an order. They believed that the Polo was putting Mashatile at risk as it was driving closer to the main road. He said Mashatile was not in one of the cars where the suspects assaulted the victims, but he was in the convoy. Mashatile’s spokesperson, Vukani Mde, said: “The DP will not be giving running commentary on a court case. Thank you.”

All eight VIP protection officials attached to Mashatile’s security detail remain in custody. The State argued it was not in the interests of justice for the accused to be released on bail and intends to oppose it. The accused are expected back at the Randburg Magistrates Court tomorrow for bail applications.

The men face 12 charges, including assault, malicious damage to property, discharging a firearm, contravening the Road Traffic Act, reckless and negligent driving, and attempting to defeat the ends of justice. On Sunday, they turned themselves in at the Sandton police station. The group were captured on camera assaulting three civilians on the N1 highway near Fourways, north of Johannesburg.

The video, which went viral on social media, brought sharp focus on the “blue-light brigade” in the country. Court proceedings started late in the afternoon. Magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe heard an application by the defence attorney representing the accused against the broadcasting of the matter.

They argued that broadcasting the case would reveal their clients’ identities and compromise the case, causing them possible harm, while also arguing that it would compromise national security to reveal their identities. Mkhasibe ruled that the proceedings may be filmed, saying it was in the public interest. State advocate Elize Le Roux, reading the affidavit, said there were four people attached to the military who were off duty on the day of the assault.

The driver of the blue vehicle’s first thought, upon seeing a black car behind him, was that they might be getting hijacked. The affidavit read that the driver feared being hijacked and continued driving as he witnessed the car behind him and someone brandishing a firearm. He also remembered being boxed in by two cars. One man banged the glass with a firearm, but he did not succeed. He then went to the back of the car, and the rear window shattered.

The court also heard that “Mr Koen”, who shared the video, received death threats and has filed a charge of intimidation. He is one of the State witnesses who will testify when the trial starts. The court also heard that damages to the car are about R95 000, and the owners, in fear of their lives, are considering deregistering it. Le Roux said the accused failed to report the matter to their commander and they had complete disregard for the laws of the country.

She said accused number five twisted the facts and claimed that the victims were drunk and tried to flee the scene. Kojoana said he has a 15-year-old who lives in Lesotho; he earns a salary of R15 000 a month; his house is valued at R550 000; the assets in his house are estimated at about R120 000. He said should he be granted bail, he would not be a flight risk.