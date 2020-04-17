Designer takes a break from creating high fashion to making face masks

Goodbye Malaria, the brainchild of concerned African entrepreneurs who had seen the devastation of the disease on the continent and felt they had to do something, has protected about two million people from malaria over the past few years.

It is now outsourcing the manufacture of about 50000 face masks, some bearing South African colours, to Nando’s for its staff and for some to be donated to the Solidarity Covid-19 Fund.

The masks are being made by Sandy Rogers, a fashion designer at Victoria Yards in Lorentzville, an arts centre established in the declining inner city area of Johannesburg.

“The clothing and fashion industry has been hit hard with cancelled orders and closure of factories. Koop Studio and Mpho Clothing factory (a female owned level1 B-BBEE factory) based in Victoria Yards started making masks before the shutdown. At the same time, to keep the studio and the factory going and to provide much-needed masks, we cut our stock fabrics into additional reusable and washable.

“Goodbye Malaria and Nando’s then contacted us to make masks as give-aways, so we opened the factory and ensured that only the machinists who could walk to work came to the studio to ensure we kept everyone safe. Nando’s has ordered 40000 masks to date and we are using people who work from home in Joburg so we can deliver cut masks for them to make.