Desire Marea explores romance and modern love in his latest offering

Music artist Desire Marea finally gives music fans a taste of his highly-anticipated contemporary album “On the Romance of Being”. The album follows the success of his single, Be Free which was accompanied by a visually compelling video that explored queer love within the realms of South Africa’s hyper-masculine world of taxi bosses.

The Amandawe-based artist journeys through a multiplicity of identities and elicits a sincere conversation between erotic and spiritual tunes. Reflecting on his latest work, ultimately his truth as a vessel, he states, “Every grain in a sandstorm is a moving mountain”. The Be Free music artist is known from the beloved Joburg collective FAKA, who toured the world extensively, including appearances at the 9th Berlin Biennale for Contemporary Art; Unsound Festival (PL); Roskilde (DK); Sonar (ES); and Dark Mofo (AU).

In the past two years, the artist has shown his artistry by dominating the world of music and making features thrilling with other renowned artists. “In my work as a sangoma, ancient songs and drumming sequences are used to invoke spirits who live in me so I enter into a trance state. In my work as a musician, I heal people using music. It's a different kind of medicine but one in which I often have to channel different spirits, different truths, and the essence of light,” said the artist “My ancestors gave me an instruction to record this with a live band. The reasoning? It was a way to ensure that the music carried the soul. We were all united in the most intimate parts of our consciousness. The music made us one.” Explaining his practice as a Sangoma he said, “Being sangoma is not vocational, one must be called on by the spirit.”