Desperate messages from ANC members pleading for Ramaphosa’s intervention

Bloemfontein - While songs of jubilation ensue at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium for the ANC’s 111th anniversary celebrations, some areas of the province have been crying foul, sharing messages and urging President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene. The Star visited various marginalised locations in the Free State, where most residents complained about being neglected after they voted for the party.

Dinaweng residents took to the streets yesterday with placards, crying for service delivery, water and electricity. Resident Bongani Gwele explained the horrifying standard of living in Dinaweng, appealing to the president to intervene. “We don’t have a problem with the ANC; our problem is the councillors. We want them to come and see our living conditions. He must see that there are no services delivered to us. Our area is dirty. Children are sick and there are no ambulances to help us. We want services. We need water and employment. How are we going to vote if no one cares about us?” said Gwele.

Zodwa Diba, who is also a resident, said there had been no change since they voted for the party. The state of the Bloemside community. Picture: Anita Nkonki/The Star. “Our councillor is a liar. He said he would come and visit us, promising water tanks, but never came,” she said. Vuyo Ntshali, a business owner from Bloemside, was among the residents who opened up about the intervention in their community to curb crime, load shedding, drug and alcohol abuse, unemployment and dirt.

Ntshali also spoke openly about how the coloured community felt neglected by the ANC government. In efforts to combat drug and alcohol abuse, the 32-year-old has hired young people who were struggling to find employment. “I would say the ANC must not neglect the coloured community. Yes, I’m black, but here in Bloemside, it’s mostly coloured people. I feel like the coloured community is neglected, even with the high unemployment rate. If more information was shared about how to get into business and places where one can go, then those would be better,” said Ntshali.

