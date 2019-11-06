Mohamed’s ex-wife, Shaaziya Brijlal, told The Star yesterday that the family required urgent assistance to help raise $700000 (R10.3million) in exchange for Mohamed’s freedom. Brijlal said the negotiation team said this was not a ransom amount, but Mohamed’s captors costs for keeping him alive during his captivity.
“We have really tried to raise that money and we reached out to businesses but it’s an epic task, and it is not something that we can do on our own,” said Brijlal
Mohamed was abducted on January 10, 2017 in the vicinity of Gift of the Givers Ar Rahma Hospital in Darkoush, Syria. Mohamed was on an assignment to capture the experiences and suffering of the Syrian people. The freelance photojournalist was on his way back to the Turkish border after completing an assignment, when he was kidnapped by a group of armed men.
The family have received several proofs of life since his abduction with the most recent being a letter received on September 3 and a video on September 23 where the group demanded the money in exchange for Mohamed’s freedom.