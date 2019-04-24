Tebogo Tsotetsi, lost her youngest son Kutlwano in a house fire that left her other son Molemo with 50% burns.

Tebogo Tsotetsi, who lost her youngest son Kutlwano in a house fire that left her other son Molemo with 50% burns, is set to embark on a bid to summit Kilimanjaro to help raise funds for the purchase of a laser machine that has helped Molemo. Molemo currently receives regular laser treatments at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in Cape Town.

Tsotetsi hopes the funds raised will be able to purchase a similar machine for the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, near her home in Soweto.

The climb is being organised by the Avela Foundation.

Its founder and expedition leader, Cami Palomo, said the first laser machine they managed to acquire for the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in collaboration with Smile Foundation was very effective in reducing the appearance of scars.

“For many parents across South Africa, travelling to Cape Town is not an option due to the costs involved. We need to avail this equipment elsewhere too in order to ensure that children with serious burn injuries have access to the latest treatment technology.

“The machine changes lives by helping to restore the confidence of children with scars from burn wounds.”

She said they were delighted to have Tsotetsi among the 12-strong summit team. “This is a mother who has suffered an unspeakable loss but who has remained strong for little Molemo who has endured not only the loss of his little brother but also intense physical and emotional pain.”

Team Avela’s Everest Base Camp expedition last year raised more than R2million for the refurbishment of the Kimberley Hospital’s burns ward.

“Tebogo is going to extraordinary lengths to raise funds for the laser machine. She has, among others, organised a gospel benefit concert.”

Tsotetsi said she was grateful that she and her family's paths crossed with Cami’s.

"She is such a blessing in our lives. Since we met, our lives have truly changed for the better. Cami and her foundation have helped us see our potential and she has also taught us that Molemo is not a victim but a true survivor.”

Tsotetso said that while it was a dark time in her life, she was grateful to be able to help other mothers in similar positions.

To support the Avela fund-raising, donate on BackaBuddy. See www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/groups/together-to-give-2019-kilimanjaro-trek