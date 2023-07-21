Devastating gas blast puts the city’s collapse in the frame

Johannesburg - At least eight of the over 40 victims of the Joburg CBD blast remain in hospital, with four said to be in critical condition. This was the latest report given yesterday by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who addressed members of the media following Wednesday’s explosion in the Joburg CBD, which resulted in the death of one person.

Lesufi added that reports of a gas explosion in Braamfischerville, Soweto, were not linked. He said this incident was a domestic incident which was due to a stove and not a gas leak, as suggested by reports. The majority of the victims of the explosion, including patients and vehicle owners, have been located, according to Lesufi, who noted that ongoing investigations by numerous stakeholders and government agencies have further confirmed this. This has been done to accelerate the conclusion of investigations and the lodging of insurance claims.

“The number of fatalities in the explosion still remains one. We have taken the fingerprints of the affected individual. They are being assessed and analysed, and the family members will then be notified. We are using fingerprints and technology to track the family of the deceased. Thus far, unless otherwise noted, we have not received any reports of anyone reporting they are missing. “I had the opportunity to visit the hospitals today (yesterday), and met four of those that are still at the Charlotte Maxeke,” he said. The premier said they were now in the process of tracking down the family of the man killed in the blast to send their condolences formally and liaise with them on the death of their loved one.

The Gauteng Department of Health, which responded to the incident after 48 people were treated for minor and major injuries and other medical attention at various facilities in the city, said most of the victims have been treated and sent home. Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said she had paid a visit to some of the facilities to assess the situation. “There was a good turnaround time from the teams as the majority of patients were discharged shortly after being seen by doctors. Those who are still in the hospital have been established and are receiving the best possible care.”

Thirty-four vehicles, mostly taxis, were damaged in the explosion, with Lesufi saying all the cars have been removed from the scene and the owners have collected their vehicles. Earlier in the day, Lesufi said Egoli Gas was the “centre of focus” in the probe into the cause of the blast. But the oil and gas company said that it was “unlikely that the explosion was caused by a gas pipeline or leak”.

“Our network has experienced no pressure loss, which indicates the gas pipelines are intact. “Our customers in the area continue to receive gas uninterrupted,” the company said. There is no proof to back up the widespread reports that this “explosion” was a gas explosion. Due to its extensive underground network created by the early gold rush, Johannesburg may experience additional collapses in the future. After many shafts were closed and the mining corporations departed the country, decades of both legal and criminal mining may also have contributed to the collapse.

An inspection of buildings in the area of the explosion has to be done to ascertain their structural condition, an expert said. Lesufi said the integrity of the structural foundation of the buildings was not adversely affected. He said what happened on Wednesday had happened in other parts of the city. “The nature of the gas and what has happened here are similar to what has happened in Yeoville. There are three manholes that are of interest in the investigations.

“The explosion came through those three manholes, and the Department of Labour is of the view that in the preliminary report, there are certain institutions that they want to interview further.” Professor Alex Elvin, of Wits University, told a daily newspaper that the blast was too strong, resulting in damage to road infrastructure, adding that there should be more focus on the structural integrity of each building. Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, lead researcher at Bench-Marks Foundation David van Wyk said ailing infrastructure was to blame for the explosion.