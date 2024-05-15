Dialogue circles encourage youth to vote in the upcoming elections

As the countdown continues ahead of the eagerly-awaited general elections set to happen on May 29, conversations shedding light on the importance of encouraging the youth to come out in numbers to vote have also intensified. Khulisa Social Solutions, a non-profit organisation, has been at the helm of driving critical discussions, further emphasising the importance of holding leaders accountable for corruption, wasteful expenditure, and poor service delivery.

It is stated that these conversations were critical to promoting youth voting, since only 19% of eligible legal voters under the age of 19 registered to vote in the 2019 elections, and only 15% of them cast ballots. Moreover, the South African Voter Sentiment Report indicated that just 30% of people between the ages of 20 and 29 voted. In the under 30 and under 40 age groups, there are about 7 million and nearly 11 million unregistered voters, respectively. The company emphasised that the data indicated that youth indifference in South Africa was a problem, with many of them appearing hopeless and disheartened.

Lesley Ann van Selm, managing director of Khulisa, said during the dialogue circles, specific questions were designed to encourage reflection and for youth to bring their ideas to the table. “By encouraging these reflective and critical conversations on how to improve the political landscape, youth start to see the importance of voting in the 2024 elections,” said Van Selm. The issues of inadequate service delivery, infrastructure development, job creation and youth opportunities, addressing inequality, and guaranteeing that all South Africans, regardless of background, have equal access to health care, education, and other necessities were among the other topics covered during Khulisa’s dialogue circles.