Diamond magnate Liebenberg fires back at private investigator in explosive Facebook exposé

In a shocking turn of events, diamond mining mogul Louis Liebenberg has come out swinging against private investigator Mike Bolhuis. Bolhuis launched a scathing attack on the businessman just before the elections.

The timing of Bolhuis’s slanderous Facebook post, in which he professed to have opened a “project” against his former client, has raised eyebrows and sparked a fierce war of words between the two. Liebenberg, never one to back down from a fight, took to Facebook on Tuesday evening to address the accusations head-on. In a live broadcast to thousands of his followers, the sombre-looking businessman came armed with damning evidence in the form of voice notes from Bolhuis.

The recordings, played during the broadcast, paint a picture of a private investigator who has allegedly taken large sums of money from Liebenberg for various investigations, only to leave him empty-handed and without results. One particularly egregious case involved the theft of an estimated R50 million worth of diamonds and gold by Liebenberg's trusted bodyguard, Hein Jooste, and close friend, Jacques du Preez. Liebenberg said the two have been working closely with the Hawks in Kimberley, who have long threatened to bring him to his knees. In the voice notes, Bolhuis can be heard ambiguously stating that Danie Bruwer of the Hawks has denied any knowledge of the men or the theft.

However, Liebenberg says senior members of the Hawks have passed information to him, indicating that there is indeed an investigation being driven by the unit, assisted by a private investigator. This, he asserts, aligns perfectly with his belief that Bolhuis, to whom he has paid more than R3m in cash over the years, is working alongside the men who robbed him, all under the guise of a Hawks project. Louis Liebenberg has come out swinging against private investigator Mike Bolhuis, who recently launched a scathing attack on the businessman just before the elections. Picture: Timothy Bernard/Independent Newspapers. Liebenberg calls out Bolhuis for allegedly moving large sums of cash cross-border to his Mauritius accounts, suggesting that the private investigator is obscuring the proceeds from authorities.

He also questions the size and legitimacy of Bolhuis’s operation, says the media starlet’s staff are all contractors, contrary to the public perception of a large, well-established firm. The timing of Bolhuis’s attack on Liebenberg is particularly suspect, given that just months earlier, the private investigator had appeared as a special guest on a Kyknet broadcast with Liebenberg, hosted by media personality Riaan Van Heerden. During that fireside chat, Bolhuis had implored Liebenberg not to enter politics, an ominous forewarning of his plan to derail the popular businessman’s run for Parliament. As the victim of a crime, Liebenberg has made it clear that he will no longer allow himself to be portrayed as the villain. The explosive exposé has shed new light on the complex relationship between the diamond magnate and the private investigator, leaving the public to question the motives behind Bolhuis’s actions and the legitimacy of his claims.