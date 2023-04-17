Did Mzwanele Manyi throw Zuma under the bus when he pointed to a former president’s visit to Hani killers?

Spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation Mzwanele Manyi might have stoked the fires that suggest former president Jacob Zuma is the unnamed ANC leader who once visited Chris Hani killer Janusz Walus. Walus was granted parole by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola in what Hani’s widow Limpho Hani and the SACP described as the second killing of her husband.

In a recent interview with Newzroom Afrika, Manyi, without disclosing the identity of that person, said a former president had visited Walus without the permission of the ruling party. “There are things that we will never know until the truth is heard about it, that Janusz Walus was visited in prison by by a former president of this country. We do not know what the meeting was about. “It is also true that certain of the operatives seemed to be let out and accorded great lifetime pensions in agreements we do not know about. There are issues posed to the TRC and Mathews Phosa was involved in a process for some prosecutions as there is a lot of things that we do not know,” Manyi said.

“Here is a shocker. Former minister Trevor Manuel has disclosed that a former president of South Africa visited Janusz Walus in prison and the reasons are unknown to date. Also that former apartheid operatives were given life time pensions. Wow. ANC has a lot to answer for.” When The Star reached out to Manyi to find out if Zuma was the former president alluded to, Manyi said he had not been able to ascertain the identity of the said former president. Attempts to speak to the ANC also proved unsuccessful at the time of going to print after The Star sent questions to the ANC on Friday.

However, a former ANC NEC member who declined to be identified said the former president could have been Zuma. “I think the former president who might have visited Walus in prison is president Zuma. What is not clear is who sanctioned this visited and if this visIt was approved by the ANC. What you need to do if you want to get to the bottom of this, is to send questions to the national spokesperson of the secretary-general. Hopefully, they will be able to give you an answer,” he said. In 2006, Independent Media reported that Zuma, who was at the time, the ANC’s deputy president, had visited the killers of former SACP leader Chris Hani.