Diepkloof Hostel protest turns violent, three suspects arrested

Johannesburg - Scores of people arrived to work and other destinations late due to violent protests by Diepkloof Hostel dwellers in Soweto over a lack of service delivery. According to reports, the hostel dwellers are demanding that the government refurbish a multimillion-rand housing project completed in 2011 to address the shortage of housing.

At some point, a clash broke out between the hostel dwellers and the SAPS yesterday morning, which saw some residents pelting stones and other dangerous objects at police. Police responded by unleashing teargas and rubber bullets to disperse the angry mob. A high-tech police Nyala was also attacked, but was not damaged. The incident left a number of infrastructure items and cars belonging to civilians and an SABC media team damaged.

Motorists travelling on the N12 were forced to make U-turns on the freeway after noticing burning tyres, rocks, and other debris on the road. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers were at the scene, monitoring the area. "This follows a protest action by hostel dwellers who had earlier blockaded the entire N12 East and the N1 North freeway at the Diepkloof interchange with burning tyres. The residents are protesting over service delivery issues. Officers were dispatched, and they managed to disperse the protesting crowds and reopen the freeway. There were also some traffic disruptions on Chris Hani Road in Diepkloof; motorists were urged to exercise caution for debris on the roadway and to avoid affected areas," Fihla said.

Gauteng SAPS confirmed the arrest of three suspects following the violent protest. “Members from SAPS and Johannesburg Metro Police Department Public Order Policing responded to a protest in Diepkloof, where the protesters blockaded the N1 freeway and Chris Hani Road, in the early hours. "The protesters started throwing stones at the police, and the police had to use rubber bullets to disperse them," said Gauteng provincial spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo.

He said the protesters stopped a truck that was loaded with liquor and took the alcohol. "The protesters also damaged cars, which include three cars from media houses and two police vehicles. The situation is calm at the moment, and traffic is flowing safely. Police are still in the area, monitoring the situation," he said. Masondo said the arrested suspects would be charged with public violence.