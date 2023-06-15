Diepkloof residents continue violent service delivery protest

Johannesburg - The return of the Diepkloof service delivery protest from last Monday has seen yet another day of looting and barricading of roads. On Wednesday, striking protesters returned to the streets amid chaos and mayhem that resulted in some trucks being looted and several roads blocked off during a violent service delivery protest in the area.

Johannesburg metro police department spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the N1 north and N12 near Diepkloof were blocked off. It was also reported that the simmering tensions resulted in police firing rubber bullets to disperse protesting residents. Fihla said Diepkloof residents were protesting over the lack of service delivery.

“The residents are demanding electricity, water, sanitation, and houses. The situation is a bit tense, and officers have been deployed. “Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution. Avoid these roads and use the Golden Highway at Viking, Ben Naudé Drive, the Randshow Road or the Soweto Highway in Diepkloof as alternate routes,” he said. This is the second protest in less than two weeks in Diepkloof and comes just over a week after the torching of a truck carrying milk, which was set alight and looted last Monday.

This time around, residents lamented the shortage of water, with some saying they have not had water for at least a week now. A hostel dweller who did not want to be named, told eNCA that they have not been told what is happening. He said the situation was bad and they needed proper housing as well as electricity. “What is important to us is water, proper housing, and electricity supply. We are suffering and struggling, as we don’t have electricity here. As you can see, our houses are falling apart. We are tired of living like this,” the man said.

Another resident also lamented the electricity issues, which forced them to protest over a week ago. “We protested last week and will continue to protest as long as things remain the same. As a resident of Diepkloof Hostel, I am suffering because of having no electricity. We have not had electricity for a long time… Even when we go to work in the morning or at night, we get mugged in the darkness,” she said. Diepkloof Hostel community organisation leader Sibongiseni Khoza lamented the issues facing his community.