Dieploof residents barricading the road. Picture @TshiamoPoo twitter.

Diepkloof residents blocked roads with rocks and burning tyres on Friday morning in what is believed to have been a protest against the installation of Eskom prepaid meters. Johannesburg Metro Police spokesperson, Wayne Minnaar said the residents closed the streets from as early as around 4am in the morning.

He warned motorists to be cautious because of rocks and burning tyres on the road.

“The protest covers a wide area of Diepkloof and includes Soweto Highway, as well as Ben Naude Drive,” he said

The Soweto East cluster SAPS spokesperson, Captain Phephi Matlou-Mteto said they did not receive any cases of damage to properties.

“The traffic is now clearing up at the affected roads and our officer are removing the rock and tyres from the road,” she said.

Some of the rocks that residents used to block the road during the protest.

Despite numerous attempts, The Star could not get hold of Eskom to comment on the matter.

However, they sent out a Tweet saying the Diepkloof Eskom customer centre would remain closed until Monday, 25 February.

“The Eskom Diepkloof Customer Service hub is closed today and no faults will be attended to in the area. This is as a result of protests taking place in the area,” Eskom said in a social media post.

"Customers are advised to visit the Zola or Mapetla Customer Service hubs, or contact the Eskom contact centre on 0860 037 566