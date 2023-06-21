Diepsloot? More like Ukraine, says the residents

Johannesburg - Exasperated Diepsloot residents vowed to intensify their protest over the high crime rate in their area. The residents said they live in fear in their own community.

On Monday night, some residents set alight a number of structures, which they said were being used as hiding places for criminals. Yesterday morning, the demonstration turned violent as some protesters torched stalls belonging to hawkers. This resulted in a number of shop owners closing their businesses in order to keep their belongings safe. There was high police visibility monitoring the situation, and SAPS order police were also deployed outside Chuma Mall.

The angry protesters barricaded major roads with rocks, burning tyres, tree branches, and other debris, and motorists were forced to turn back. Police had to use rubber bullets to disperse the protesters; they also had to put out fires on the road. Police warned motorists to avoid main roads leading to affluent suburbs like Fourways and other parts of the north of Johannesburg. The residents also blocked roads, calling on officials to deal with the criminal activities.

They said more than five people have been killed since the beginning of this month. Among the victims, they said it was a teenage girl and a former CPF chairperson. One of the community leaders Lefa Nkala said if need arose, they would move their protest to the main road and the N14 highway. "Imagine sleeping with your wife and children. Criminals coming out in groups of nine or 10 come armed, and you are not armed yourself. They come into your house, take you out, and then the following day you'll be found killed somewhere. It must stop," said Nkala.

Nkala said residents are pleading with President Cyril Ramaphosa to come to Diepsloot. He said they are a community that has in the past held successful shutdowns, which made Police Minister Bheki Cele and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi try and solve problems faced by the community. He said there was a point where the community felt like the ministers had no solutions to their problems. He said Cele took it badly when they said they wanted Ramaphosa to solve their problems as the head of state.

He said the community held a public meeting on Monday and took the decision to protest. He said this is not the first time residents have called on Ramaphosa to come. Nkala said it seems the government has a language they understand better since they have seen them respond when communities go on a rampage.