The pupils were treated to a day full of activities, such as music and dance, while mingling with former soccer stars Brian Baloyi, Mark Williams and Shaun Bartlett. Mix FM was also broadcasting the event live. The school's choir and the dance group also came to the party. The pupils were also treated to sweets and lunch.
The project, which is on its eighth edition, lived up to expectations when the pupils were given schoolbags filled with stationery and other goodies. The bags have integrated ponchos, which the children can use to cover themselves when it's raining.
The project, mainly sponsored by Steyn City Properties, is aimed at helping destitute Diepsloot school pupils whose parents are mostly employed at Steyn City, which is a short distance from the impoverished and densely populated township along the N4, north of Joburg.