Diepsloot pupils get special delivery of happiness









Muzomuhle Primary School pupils receive gifts donated through the Delivering Happiness to Diepsloot project. Karen Sandison African News Agency (ANA) Father Christmas arrived early for the pupils of Muzomuhle Primary School on Thursday, as they were spoilt with gifts donated through the Delivering Happiness to Diepsloot project. The pupils were treated to a day full of activities, such as music and dance, while mingling with former soccer stars Brian Baloyi, Mark Williams and Shaun Bartlett. Mix FM was also broadcasting the event live. The school's choir and the dance group also came to the party. The pupils were also treated to sweets and lunch. Volunteers hand out schoolbags to Muzomuhle Primary School learners as part of the Delivering Happiness to Diepsloot project. Karen Sandison African News Agency (ANA) The project, which is on its eighth edition, lived up to expectations when the pupils were given schoolbags filled with stationery and other goodies. The bags have integrated ponchos, which the children can use to cover themselves when it's raining. The project, mainly sponsored by Steyn City Properties, is aimed at helping destitute Diepsloot school pupils whose parents are mostly employed at Steyn City, which is a short distance from the impoverished and densely populated township along the N4, north of Joburg.



The property company distributes about 12000 parcels yearly to various people in Diepsloot.

Steyn City Properties chief executive Giuseppe Plumari said such initiatives were key to changing South Africa for the better and for job creation.

“The project was conceptualised as a way to celebrate the festive season with the children of Diepsloot, many of whose parents and caregivers work at Steyn City,” said Plumari.

The school principal John Ramarumo said most of the children from his school came from child-headed homes.

“We have been getting support since 2011 from Steyn City Properties. The parcels we receive from Steyn City helps the pupils, especially at the beginning of the year when schools open,” said Ramarumo.

Steyn City Properties CFO, Christo de Wet said: “All we want to do is give some happiness and we also get to help our close neighbouring community.”