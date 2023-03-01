Johannesburg - A 35-year-old man who accosted the two girls who were playing on the soccer field in Diepsloot and took them to the nearby bush area, where he threatened them and claimed to be carrying a gun, has been handed down two life terms. The Randburg Magistrate’s Court also sentenced Gift Mahlangu to an additional five years’ imprisonment for kidnapping and a further two years for contravening the Immigration Act.

Magistrate Gail Pretorius ordered that Mahlangu’s name be entered into the national register for sex offenders and deemed him unfit to work with children. According to Phindi Mjonondwane, National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson, after taking the two minor girls to the bush, the accused smeared their faces with sand and proceeded to rape them. She said on their way home, the victims met community members and relayed their ordeal.

"The parents and the community members mobilised, traced and assaulted the accused. He fled to the nearest police station to open a case of assault against the community members." "The members then explained to the police what had really happened," she said. Mjonondwane said the State prosecutor, Given Mbedzi, argued that the accused’s version that his former girlfriend framed him by inserting his semen into one of the minors should be rejected by the court as the minor girls testified truthfully and without contradictions.