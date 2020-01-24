Captain Oupa Matjie was allegedly shot by a foreign national as he responded after a robbery tip-off .
Fed-up residents took to the streets in the early hours of Thursday barricading roads with cow skulls, stalls, burning tyres and stones.
They demanded justice for the captain described as “a good servant of his community”.
Community leader Mogomotsi Morake said they always protected foreign nationals when they committed crime from being stoned by the community, but the killing of their police captain was a “wake-up call to fight crime”.