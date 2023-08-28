Dietitian and rooibos tea company on a mission to get SA’s hearts healthier

Johannesburg - Dietician Mbali Mapholi says many South Africans want to get healthier, but they don’t know where to start. In collaboration with Laager Rooibos, she is on a mission to change this by challenging South Africans to improve their heart health day by day with an “easy-to-follow Laager Heart Month Calendar”.

According to data from the Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa (HSFSA), a partner of the National Department of Health, the statistics in South Africa are particularly worrying: One in three South African adults has hypertension (high blood pressure), which heightens the risk of strokes, heart attacks, heart failure and kidney disease. An average of 10 adults suffer a stroke every hour in South Africa: 225 people die from either heart disease or stroke every day.

Strokes and heart disease are responsible for one in six deaths in the country. It’s estimated that around 80% of deaths caused by strokes and heart disease could have been prevented through healthy lifestyle choices. The CEO of the HSFSA says cardiovascular disease remains a public health challenge, given that it remains the highest burden of all the non-communicable diseases.

Against this backdrop, Mapholi and Laager Rooibos, which carries the HSFSA Heart Mark identifying heart-healthy products, came up with the Laager Rooibos Heart Health Calendar. Laager Rooibos marketing manager Candice Sessions said it takes 21 days to build a habit and 90 days to make it a permanent lifestyle change. “That may seem daunting, but taking small steps in the right direction daily is the key. Healthier routines aren’t developed overnight; they take time and consistency.”