Dineo Ranaka showered with support after Kaya FM boots her out

Johannesburg - Barely two months after revealing that she was battling mental health challenges and taking an on-air hiatus, Dineo Ranaka reveals that she has been shown the door at Kaya FM. Ranaka took to her Instagram account to share that she had been fired and urged her followers not to feel sorry for her.

“So I just got fired from Kaya FM. Interesting season of my life. So what’s next, Dineo?” Haike haike haike haike haike haike haike hake haike haike haike haike haike, and please don’t feel sorry for me,“ said Ranaka. Somizi Mhlongo is among those who showered the star with support, highlighting that this is the start of a greater chapter.

“They didn’t fire you. They released you so that the next greater chapter can start. Otherwise, if they keep you there, they’ll be delaying or denying you what’s about to happen. “It might not feel like that right now, but one day you gonna go back to them and say Thank you. Whatever you do right now, just make sure you don’t burn any bridges. Hamba kukuhle, sis,” said Mhlongo. Mome “Mrs Mome” Mahlangu also shared words with Ranaka, asking her to take care of her mental health: “Don’t worry, it doesn’t take away anything from your talent; it may be a blessing in disguise… Sometimes God and your ancestors want you to serve your purpose on a different level. You are yet to see it when a door closes on you. Remember why it was opened in the first place? I believe it was because of your talent, that can’t be taken away. Now utilise it to build your legacy. Maybe it’s time for the podcast. Allow yourself to express whatever you want. Take care of your mental health. Let God restore all your heart desires. Lesedi kganya, stay strong.”

In May, Ranaka opened up about her battle with suicidal thoughts. “I completely understand souls, spirits and people that commit suicide. I get it. I get them. Because I’m trying my best to not commit suicide. “My mind is so loud of late, and life is f*****g hard, so f*****g hard, and I’m trying my best, but it seems my best is not enough,” she shared.

Kaya FM also sent its best wishes to the Breakfast Show host when she made her revelations. “Kaya 959 wishes Breakfast Show host Dineo Ranaka much strength as she finds her way through a difficult time. Dineo wasn’t on air this morning after openly sharing her struggles on social media. “The Kaya 959 family is keeping Dineo in their hearts, and we wish her healing,” said Kaya managing director Colleen Louw.