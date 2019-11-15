Speaking on behalf of the cast of Izibazi Zomendo (Scars of Marriage), the director of the play, Mbali Ndlozi, said: “The theme of the festival is ‘The Struggles Women go Through’, so it is absolutely important for us to be there to share our experiences with this audience.”
The week-long festival takes place in February.
Ndlozi said she grew up in an abusive household, and the play was a step towards her being healed from that, and reclaiming her sanity.
“I witnessed my mother getting beaten up by my father almost every night, and it really affected my brother and I. As an adult I had this misplaced anger.