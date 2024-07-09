Dis-Chem launches new mobile clinics

Dis-Chem company, in partnership with Rhiza Babuyile, launched a new mobile clinic in Midrand on Tuesday. Dis-Chem chief executive officer (CEO) Rui Morais said the company’s main aim of the project was to increase the health-care sector in the country.

“These mobile clinics will ease the congestion we currently have in our clinics and also make sure that our people get quality health care wherever they are. “The purpose of Rhiya Babuyile is to make sure that these mobile clinics go from school to school,” Morais said. The idea stemmed from the Springboks’ World Cup win of 12 points over Australia, he said.

“The ideal behind the 12 project was from the Springbok win during the Rugby World Cup. We have about 12 projects that are running which would cost about R12 million.” Mobile clinic. | Supplied Rhiza Babuyile mobile clinic founder, Alef Meulenberg, said the project started in the Amazon in South America. Meulenberg said he decided to pilot the project in South Africa as it was the most unequal society in the world, with the health-care system being the most expensive to the poor.

Health-care systems were crucial, he said, adding that the foundation’s aim was to provide access to health care. “More than 60% of pregnancies in South Africa are unwanted. So family planning plays an important role. People have a right to decide when they want to have or start a family. “Our health-care programmes are developed around a holistic model to provide good quality health-care services through our Community Life Centres and Mobile Clinics,” Meulenberg said.

The foundation owns seven mobile clinics and two are currently being built which would bring the total number of mobile clinics to nine. He said the foundation aims to reach a million patients a year. “Building a clinic is very sexy, but the cost that comes with building it is not sexy.

“Our goal is to support local government clinics and the community by preventing disease. Our priority is early detection for a favourable and hopeful outcome. “While overseeing medical treatment for less fortunate communities that cannot afford private health care, each Rhiza Babuyile clinic we build, is a testimony to equal healthcare rights in our country.” Meulenberg said the foundation wants to build a better, stronger nation of families and individuals.