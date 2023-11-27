Disability doesn’t mean you can’t, says tennis superstar KG Montjane

South African tennis star Kgothatso ‘KG’ Montjane admits she didn’t expect 2023 to be the year she would enjoy the most success in her tennis career. Montjane capped a fine year by winning the Sports Personality of the Year as well as the Sports Woman of the Year with a Disability at the SA Sports Awards last week.

Kgothatso ‘KG’ Montjane, SA’s number one women’s wheelchair tennis player. File picture Prior to that, the tennis star claimed two major Grand Slam titles this year, which included the US Open wheelchair women’s doubles title as well as the Roland Garros women’s wheelchair doubles. “I didn’t ever imagine winning such major titles this year,” Montjane told Independent Newspapers. “This was supposed to be a year where I was building up, considering the injury I picked up in the previous year. I know I wanted to win a Major title but I didn’t think 2023 was the year.”

Nonetheless, Montjane is delighted to have enjoyed her most successful year as a pro-tennis player. “It’s been a bitter-sweet year for me, but mostly it has been incredible. “I’m grateful for the great team I have around me. It feels more like it has been a team effort for me to achieve everything that I did this year.

“My team really carried me. I started the year on the back foot and all they did was keep reminding me how great I am.” Montjane said she was grateful to have capped her year with two awards at last weekend’s SA Sports Awards. “I would like to thank everyone who voted for me. I’m just grateful for the recognition. Awards like this serve as motivation for me to keep working hard.”

She claimed both her grand slam doubles titles together with her Japanese tennis partner, Yui Kamiji. She said she was grateful to Kamiji for the success that she has enjoyed in her career. “I’m glad that she trusted me enough and knew that together we could enjoy great success.

“I’m also grateful that she made me realise that my doubles game is not so bad.” Montjane said her consistency, perseverance and discipline were the key to her success. She added that her team had also played a considerable part in her success.

“I’m surrounded by great people in my life. Everything they do in their line of work inspires me to work harder. “My team at Optimize and BJK Enterprises (Billie Jean King Enterprises) are my big inspirations. Great people all round.” Montjane has also encouraged all disabled sports stars around the world to chase their dreams just as she has.