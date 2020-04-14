Disappointment for Alex residents as food parcel promise turns out to be fake news

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Johannesburg - Police had to disperse about 500 Alex residents who had gathered at a school on Tuesday morning claiming to be waiting for food parcels they had been promised. The residents had gathered at one place in numbers, breaking the lockdown regulation that President Cyril Ramaphosa had put the country under to prevent the further spread of Covid-19. However, when police probed the matter of the food parcels further, it turned out to have been fake news. Spokesperson for the Gauteng Police Colonel Kay Makhubele said they went to Brameley Primary School after they were informed of crowds of people who had gathered there. "We received a call from Bramley residents who informed us that there were people who had gathered at Bramley Primary School," he said.

Makhubele said officers went to the scene and found about 500 people who had gathered there over a rumour that had been circulating that they would be receiving food parcels.

"We don't know where they got that information from as we didn't ask that. We then spoke to the local councillor who said he didn't know anything. Obviously they had been fed wrong information," he said.

Makhubele said the residents did not resist when they were told to return to their homes.

The councillor said one family had with "good intentions" decided to hand out food parcels to poor people at an open field in Marlboro to about 50 to 60 people. However, a lot more people arrived and it became chaotic.

Some people on social media were enraged by the news, saying whoever promised people food but didn't deliver was evil for doing that to people who were hungry and desperate.

Those people who are sending smses to batho ba ko Alex telling them to collect food parcels at the place where they voted are so evil. Why would you do that to people that you KNOW are desperate? Sies man. — Awande The Graduate. (@Awandeeee_) April 14, 2020