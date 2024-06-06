Disgruntled ANC members picket outside Birchwood Hotel ahead of special ANC Meeting

Kay Sexwale and many other members of the ANC are holding a picket outside the Birchwood Hotel where the ANC NEC is set to hold a series of meetings as the party finalises its possible coalitions partners under the guise of Government of National Unity. The inclusion of the DA as part of the possible partners has set tongues wagging with the SACP, Cosatu and various former ANC leaders having cautioned the current leadership from embarking on a coalition that involves the DA.

As ANC officials and members of the NEC were tricking into the venue, these disgruntled and dissatisfied ordinary ANC members were singing struggle songs in a bid to get the attention of their leaders before they finalise their coalition partnership with various parties that also include the Patriotic Alliance and the EFF. The members are rejecting a DA coalition as they feel that this would be the betrayal of the ANC principles and its members, as well as sending the wrong message to South Africa. This comes as the party emerged with a paltry 40% share of the voters, indicating a very big shift from the majority numbers it has enjoyed in the past 30 years since the the dawn of democracy.

Speaking to The Star ahead of the NEC meeting while picketing outside the Birchwood Hotel, Sexwale said she as an ANC member does not support a coalition government that comprises the DA which for years has been against the policies advanced by the ANC. “I am here to register my discontent for the media in pushing for an ANC and DA coalition, specifically, the right-wing media which seeks to tell us that the ANC must go into a coalition or government of national unity with the DA. They keep using the words ‘doomsday alliances’ when referring to the ANC partnering with progressive and like-minded political parties that represent the aspirations of a black and poor majority in South Africa. The ANC as a liberation movement which fought for so many years to free South Africans cannot be seen to be siding with the DA. We cannot find ourselves in an alliance with the people who are against ANC policies and what the ANC stands for,” said Sexwale. Under the group #NotwiththeDA, members have vowed to continue protesting until their voices are heard.