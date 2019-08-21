The South African Distillery Fair returns to the Johannesburg War Museum at the end of the month.

Fancy a dram and talking about the old days? The South African Distillery Fair returns to the Johannesburg War Museum at the end of the month for the second installment of this exclusive spirits showcase.

Visitors will be treated to a selection of rare hand crafted spirits from across the globe along with their seasonal favourites that each distillery is famous for. The showcase takes place inside the Johannesburg War Museum on two spring evenings.

Gin or whisky masterclasses will be on offer each evening.

Spirit enthusiast’s will be able to swirl, sip and taste from the extensive selection while meeting with the alchemists and mixologists themselves. Two completely different styles of engineering is what it has taken to bring you this exciting showcase of over 120 varietals. Sit back and enjoy your favourite drink below the wing of a plane or alongside a tank or submarine with friends and family.

Indulge in one of the gin or whisky masterclasses on offer each evening led by the distillers and mixologists and learn about the history, and flavours synonymous with each distillery. You will be guided through the pairings and tastings in each session in the turret room of the museum.

The showcase takes place inside the Johannesburg War Museum on two spring evenings.

The ambiance will be completed by the sounds of top live South African bands performing their most loved acoustic hits in story telling sessions. The Friday evening will feature Rubber Duc while Saturday is more orientated around soulful jazz and classic guitar.

Tickets to the fair are limited to create a more intimate experience and start at R145. Each ticket includes tasting vouchers and a beautiful brandy balloon glass that will be given to you upon your arrival.

To find out more or book your tickets visit the website

The event takes place on August 30 and 31.







