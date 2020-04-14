DJ Ceega gains major support after Twitter makes him trend

While his popularity may have risen over the Easter weekend, DJ Ceega wa Meropa has been on the ‘1’s and 2’s’ for seven years now. “I started DJing in 2013. I started with local gigs in Durban then I started doing tours from 2015. Music has been something I have wanted to do from a young age. I was inspired by my uncle who used to play drums for Lucky Dube,” said the Bethlehem born DJ whose real name is Sipho Tshabalala. “I got the nickname Ceega when I was younger and used to play soccer. The added ‘wa meropa’ came from me playing music for friends at our flats. People would say in Sesotho that I am playing good music.” If his name doesn’t ring a bell, DJ Ceega was the leading trend on Twitter at the weekend after he tweeted at well known DJ Shimza (Ashley Raphala) to give him a shot at DJing at one of the official lockdown online parties that take place every weekend. The response from Shimza was dismissive and rather harsh according to tweeps who went on to discuss the different ways in which the DJ could have responded to Ceega. Even EFF leader Julius Malema weighed in on the trending topic. But as Twitter does, people found ways to support the lesser known DJ and keep his name trending post the debacle. While the Durban based DJ has not yet received a direct apology from Shimza, Tshabalala said he would not have a problem working with him in future.

“He hasn’t apologised to me but to the people who were advising him to. Not that I have a problem with him, I don’t. I was going to appreciate if he came forward to me or call me or approach me in a comfortable way and apologise properly because it seems like he meant what he said.”

For now though, Tshabalala is looking to the future and working on an album set for release in October or November.

“I was very surprised by the following I received on Twitter because my main audience is on Facebook. My target market was on Facebook and I was not expecting the kind of support from the Twitter space. It really showed me that I can expand and have followers everywhere. On Twitter they don’t just give anyone attention until they know who you are.”

His bookings have increased with interest from Cappello wanting him to become a regular DJ at their venues post coronavirus. He has also gained a vehicle sponsor for his gigs in Gauteng.

Tshabalala said he had come this far through passion and hard work.

“You can’t do something just because someone else is doing it, if it is within you, it is something you can take forward and if you believe in your dream you can do it. Just be dedicated.”