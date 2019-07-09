DJ Fresh. File: ANA Archives

Johannesburg - Renowned radio and entertainment personality DJ Fresh will not be joining Newzroom Afrika after making a short stint on Tuesday morning. DJ Fresh, whose real name is Thato Sikwane, was sacked by the SABC on Tuesday afternoon. The seasoned radio personality had been suspended by the public broadcaster after a complaint by a listener over his use of foul language on air.

DJ Fresh, who was a hot topic throughout Tuesday, kicked off the day on a high as he guest featured on Newzroom Afrika's morning television news show, Breaking Dawn.

The hashtag #FreshOn405 sent Twitter ablaze throughout the early morning as he appeared alongside hosts Sizwe Dhlomo and Gugu Mhlungu.

DJ Fresh had his fans raving on Twitter as they expressed their joy of seeing him on Newsroom Afrika as a guest presenter.

Following his appearance, the SABC announced on Tuesday afternoon that it had terminated DJ Fresh's contract with immediate effect. DJ Fresh steered the Fresh Breakfast on Metro FM and had previously worked for the public broadcaster's 5FM as well.





Newzroom Afrika poured cold water on speculation that he would join the new TV channel.

“DJ Fresh graciously accepted our invitation to guest co-host our breakfast show, Breaking Dawn, just for this morning. He is not under the employment of Newsroom Afrika”, Zamahlasela Gabela, the head of marketing for Newsroom Afrika told The Star on Tuesday.

DJ Fresh took to Twitter to apologise on Tuesday and said in a statement that he felt like he had been freed of a burden.

"My time at Metro FM was nothing short of magical. Thanks to all of the listeners and colleagues that made it what it was," he said.

"I have no regrets about how this worked out, because I firmly believe that fair labour practice is about correction more than it is about being grossly punitive. As a principle I would sooner walk away from a job than accept such abuse. To those I offended with the use of the word M*****y, I apologise unreservedly and will do better next time," he said.

He signed off and out of the SABC, by saying his new show and 'next chapter', would commence on August 1.

