DJ Sabby, Nomalanga Shozi, Hope Mbhele, and Thuthuka Mthembu to host the Samas

After a rocky start, the 29th annual South African Music Awards (Samas) appear to be on the right track, with the announcement of the event’s hosts. DJ Sabby “The Best Thing Ever” Mtshali, Nomalanga “The Flame” Shozi, Hope Mbhele, and Thuthuka Mthembu are set to fire up the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Menlyn Maine, as they ready to take centre stage as the hosts of the show taking place on November 18.

With the prestigious event only a few days away, organisers have promised that this year’s edition of the Samas will be a thrilling celebration of the nation’s musical excellence and recognise the artistry and talent of musicians from various genres. In collaboration with Africa Fest, Sama29 is preparing to be an exhilarating showcase of talent, entertainment, fashion, and bright lights, promising memorable night. Speaking about the well-known stars, Nhlanhla Sibisi, CEO of the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA), stated that there is no doubt that they will provide the anticipated entertainment for the show.

"DJ Sabby and Nomalanga Shozi are a dynamic duo impeccably positioned to ignite Sama29. Their infectious energy, magnetic charisma, and profound connections within the South African entertainment landscape seamlessly align with the spirit of #Sama29. Hope Mbhele and Thuthuka Mthembu embody our philosophy of giving young fresh practitioners a platform to showcase their excellence. Curated meticulously, we have no doubt that these four will elevate the Sama experience to unprecedented heights. It will be unforgettable,“ said Sibisi. Mtshali, who is at the helm as a host, is a luminary in African urban youth culture. DJ Sabby, as he is affectionately known, has expanded his reach beyond radio stations like KFM and 947 by becoming a correspondent for the BBC’'s #ThisIsAfrica show, which profiles African acts around the world.

He currently anchors the breakfast show on Metro FM with #BestMornings, showcasing his iconic voice and unparalleled passion for music. He is also known for hosting SABC1’s “Bonisanani”, Africa Magic Plus’s “Unplugged”, and Mzansi Magic’s “Clash of the Choirs”, which adds another dimension to his multifaceted career. Shozi, originating from Port Shepstone, initially recognised as Nomalanga Mkhize in the acclaimed series “Rhythm City”, swiftly transcended borders, becoming a prominent figure on the international stage covering events such as the 2018 BET Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas.

Nomalaga Shozi. Picture: Supplied Her adaptability was further highlighted in MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together”, where she addressed the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The actress and TV star continues to captivate audiences with compelling performances in shows such as “Roomies” and hosting “Behind the Story”, where she takes viewers on an enlightening journey, pulling the curtain behind the glitz and glamour of celebrity life. “Shaka Ilembe” and “Umkhokha” star Mbhele, who has also stolen the hearts of many South Africans, promises nothing but an inside scoop on all the glitz and glamour as she hosts the #Sama29 red carpet.

The golden cover girl who has hosted SABC1’s “Issa Vibe”, the DStv MVCA red carpet, shows on Gagasi FM as well as Metro FM, embodies nothing but summer freshness. Actress Mthembu will join Mbhele on the red carpet, as well as give viewers an all access with a tête-à-tête with winners and performers in the green room/backstage. The 25-year-old Mthembu, born and bred in Johannesburg, is popularly known for her leading roles in “Uzalo” and “Ehostela” and earned her stripes as a “Yo-TV” host.