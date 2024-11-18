Independent Online
DJ Sbu makes amends to street vendor after backlash on social media

Sbusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope, the renowned South African entrepreneur and DJ, has taken to social media to extend a public apology to a street vendor following a controversial incident that ignited significant backlash online. Picture: File

Published Nov 18, 2024

Share

Sbusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope, the celebrated South African entrepreneur and DJ, has publicly apologised to a street vendor following a controversial incident that drew significant criticism on social media.

This follows a video showing Leope attempting to buy his energy drink, Mofaya, on the streets to a man but immediately dismissing him after learning it was unavailable on his stock.

The video showed him approaching the seller, intending to purchase a drink, and upon learning it was unavailable, he swiftly withdrew a R200 note and questioned the vendor’s business acumen, an exchange that many viewers interpreted as rude and dismissive.

His response sparked a wave of negative feedback across platforms, with users condemning Leope’s approach to a fellow entrepreneur trying to make a living.

After receiving a hail of criticism, he not only offered his apologies but also delivered several cases of Mofaya to the vendor, aiming to support his business ventures while fostering community spirit.

Ngiyasizwa iskhalo. Ngiyaxolisa. Tshwarelo guys for any offence. None was intended. We are empowering my brother as we speak. More to come soon. It’s all love,” he said on X.

Social media reactions have varied, with some users suggesting that he should have included Mofaya as part of the vendor’s merchandise to promote the drink more effectively.

One user, @Lebogang Itumeleng, commented: “You should have given him Mofaya free as part of promotion just so next he remembers to include it as part of his merch. A businessman doesn’t find his stuff in merchandise at the store. He finds ways to put it there.”

Another user, @Dankie Sbuda, praised DJ Sbu for his leadership qualities, saying: “You are indeed a true leader, a leader willing to see things from people’s perspectives. I respect you for your willingness to always correct and not leave things as they are ungumntu, o motho.”

The Star

[email protected]

