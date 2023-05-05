DJ Sbu ‘not fazed’ by sleights on social media

Johannesburg - Unlike other celebrities who do not hesitate to be at the centre of feuds on social media, well-known radio personality Sibusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope says he does not have a gripe against anyone who has opinions about him. In a video doing the rounds online, the DJ explains that he loves everyone, including Sizwe Dhlomo, who took aim at him.

Dhlomo, who is known to speak his mind, shared his thoughts on DJ Sbu’s idea of going back to the SABC to “serve” his country. He is also not new to social media battles and recently had an endless spat with entrepreneur and motivational speaker Vusi Thembekwayo, which ended acrimoniously. “Sbuda must just say he wants to be on a national platform again, simple. Lol,” said Dhlomo.

Responding to the remark, he pointed out that he and Dhlomo were different people. “People have been asking about what Sizwe Dhlomo said about me. I have nothing against Sizwe; I love him as my brother. He has done really well for himself, but Sizwe is an employee, if you know what I mean. Him and me are different,” said DJ Sbu. “I am a hustler. I build things, so when you are going to have an opinion about a hustler, you will not understand how he moves when you are an employee getting a big fat cheque at the end of every month. You’ll have your opinions, and you are entitled to them, so I don’t have any gripes against anybody. I don’t have any beef with anybody; I respect everybody and love everybody. And once again, I love Sizwe.”