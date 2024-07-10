DJ Zinhle advocates for authenticity and self-empowerment as she becomes an ambassador for Avon SA

Well-known DJ and entrepreneur Zinhle ‘DJ Zinhle’ Jiyane has been appointed as an ambassador for Avon South Africa, a global beauty brand, defying conventional beauty industry narratives. It is explained that the core idea behind this partnership is to “Embrace Your Power”, the brand essence of Avon, which empowers women to own their uniqueness, feminine strength, and individuality without looking for approval from others.

The partnership also signifies the merger of two influential entities, united by a shared commitment to empowering and uplifting women nationwide. Nadia Mohamed, managing director for Avon South Africa, says the well-known DJ epitomises the brand’s core values of empowerment and authenticity. “We are thrilled to welcome DJ Zinhle to the Avon business,” says Mohamed.

“Her remarkable journey and unwavering dedication to empowering women resonate deeply with our mission. Zinhle's multifaceted success and commitment to authenticity make her the perfect embodiment of our core brand essence, ‘Embrace Your Power’.” Speaking about being an ambassador, DJ Zinhle said: "I am honoured to be part of the Avon business. Avon’s message of embracing one’s true self and celebrating feminine power aligns perfectly with my own values. Together, we aim to inspire women to recognise and embrace their unique strengths and beauty.’’ It is highlighted that the brand and DJ Zinhle’s upcoming adventure will inspire women to live authentically and embrace their power, highlighting the importance of self-empowerment and authenticity.

This announcement marks the beginning of a powerful collaboration that promises to redefine beauty and empowerment narratives. In addition, this year Jiyane celebrates 20 years of being “DJ Zinhle”, a noteworthy accomplishment in her career for which she has received several honours. The “Umlilo” hitmaker revealed intriguing details about her upcoming show “Zee Nation Fest” and said that the countdown to honouring 20 years of DJ Zinhle has begun.