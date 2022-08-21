DJ Zinhle speaks out after massive backlash on hair brand

Renowned media personality DJ Zinhle is known as one of the women who impressively do it all, particularly with the number of titles under her name. The popular talent has elevated from more than just being a DJ, to an esteemed businesswoman, well known for her variety of brands.

Her business ventures have been a buzz in SA since she introduced them to her customers, until a stream of reviews flooded in on social media. The award-winning DJ finally broke her silence shortly after receiving bad reviews about her popular hair brand “Hair Majesty” on social media. “In keeping with our promise of sustainable quality, we accept and deeply regret the recent customer report on a particular product did not reflect this. As an emerging business with a promising growth trajectory, we understand, at the core, that our biggest value proposition is and will continue to be our customers,” said Zinhle

One of her customers opened up about her dissatisfaction with a wig delivered to her. She described the wig as “not what she expected” because what was delivered to her doorstep was entirely different from what she saw on their website. The video instantly garnered attention on social media and had other customers speak about their experiences of purchasing wigs sold by the Umlilo hitmaker.

A woman named Thulisile Lushaba turned to TikTok and spoke about her experience and also showed off all the wrongs about the wig. “My order was sent to the Northern Cape, I live in Gauteng province. How did they get that wrong, I don’t know. I eventually received my order after kicking and screaming and shouting. The customer service was quite helpful for Hair Majesty she was trying her best to rectify the issue which I don’t know how it happened. “I received my order and everything is intact, I like the packaging and everything is great. I ordered a customised wig, it came very well packaged I must say. The wig for me is really thin.” said Lushaba

