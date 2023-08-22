Doctor arrested for alleged more than R1.8m tax fraud

According to the SAPS, the investigations revealed that Chetty prejudiced the SA Revenue Service (Sars) by more than R1.8 million.

A 54-year-old doctor from the Eastern Cape, Karunlingam Chetty, was arrested yesterday for numerous charges of tax fraud.

The SAPS says during the period between 2015 and 2018 Chetty as a medical practitioner allegedly under-declared his income.

“During auditing Sars picked up some red flags and thus lodged a complaint with the Hawks for an investigation,” the police said.

The SAPS say Chetty made a short appearance in the East London Magistrate’s Court on the same day. Chetty was released on R10 000 bail the very same day.