Doctor arrested for alleged more than R1.8m tax fraud

A 54-year-old doctor from the Eastern Cape, Karunlingam Chetty, was arrested yesterday for numerous charges of tax fraud.
According to the SAPS, the investigations revealed that Chetty prejudiced the SA Revenue Service (Sars) by more than R1.8 million.
The SAPS says during the period between 2015 and 2018 Chetty as a medical practitioner allegedly under-declared his income.
“During auditing Sars picked up some red flags and thus lodged a complaint with the Hawks for an investigation,” the police said.
The SAPS say Chetty made a short appearance in the East London Magistrate’s Court on the same day. Chetty was released on R10 000 bail the very same day.
The matter was postponed until 19 September 2023 for a regional court date.
Meanwhile, in the Free State, two suspects are expected to appear before the Bethlehem Magistrate’s Court on 18 September on alleged tax evasion charges which amounted to about R4m.
The pair 30 and 39 years old were served with court summons on Friday, 18 August 2023.
According to the SAPS the incident took place during the period between June 2019 and February 2021.
“The matter was then reported to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team based in Bethlehem, culminating in the summons being served and court appearance of suspects secure,” the police said.