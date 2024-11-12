Doctor in court battle over estranged wife’s rights domestic violence case

In a troubling case that intertwines allegations of intimidation against a high-flying anaesthesiologist affiliated with a prominent Gauteng university and Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, stands accused of using his power and connections to intimidate his estranged wife, depriving her of necessary rights and safety. On Monday, the domestic violence division of the court in Pretoria heard preliminary proceedings regarding the serious accusations against Dr Nyimbana, who notably failed to attend the hearing.

The court has now postponed the matter until November 21 and 22. His absence has raised eyebrows given the severity of the allegations, including claims of physical abuse, disregard for existing protection orders, and holding his wife hostage for two days last November. Through his legal representatives, Dr Nyimbana requested the postponement due to work commitments, a move that has not gone unnoticed in public discourse, especially given the nature of the claims being levelled against him. This legal battle extends beyond mere separation, as both parties have filed court orders against each other, adding another layer of complexity to their already tumultuous relationship.

The court has previously imposed strict conditions on Dr Nyimbana, ordering him to maintain a distance of at least 100 metres from his former wife and prohibiting any form of communication. These measures follow allegations that he ignored previous court orders and engaged individuals to threaten and intimidate his estranged spouse. “This man thinks he’s unstoppable. I have all the evidence against him that he sent his people to threaten and intimidate me,” she stated, voicing her fear and desperation. In a court order from the Tshwane Magistrates Court, it was also mandated that Dr Nyimbana must pay R180,000 for property damages allegedly incurred during a break-in orchestrated by individuals purportedly acting on his orders.

This indicates a growing concern over not only the physical abuse he allegedly inflicted but also the extent to which he may have orchestrated efforts to evict his wife from their home in Midrand. As the estranged wife navigates this contentious legal terrain, she has reached out to authorities, pleading for assistance in enforcing her rights to the property and ensuring the safety of her and her children. “I am asking for the police to keep me and my children safe. The court order he is showing the police is for the maintenance of the children, which includes an apartment for them. I still own 50 percent of our assets,” she explained, elaborating on their marriage which was in a community of property, thus complicating the division of assets in their ongoing legal proceedings.